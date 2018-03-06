Chance The Rapper è al lavoro con Childish Gambino

La notizia viene fuori da un’intervista che Chance The Rapper ha concesso al Museum of Contemporary Art di Chicago lunedì.

La chiacchierata ha ovviamente insistito sui progetti futuri di Chance e sulla collaborazione con Childish Gambino e Kanye West.

Dall’account twitter dell’MCA si legge

.@AdrienneWrites “what’s the status of the collaboration with Donald Glover?”@chancetherapper “We perpetuated that rumor for a long time without recording anything (laughs)… We did link up in Atlanta and record some tracks and… they’re amazing.” — MCA Chicago (@mcachicago) 6 marzo 2018

Su Kanye West, Chance è stato invece un po’ più vago

“We know Kanye has some new music coming, are you working with him on anything?”@chancetherapper “Uhhhhhhhh…. I guess!” — MCA Chicago (@mcachicago) 6 marzo 2018

Q: “What’s the most significant creative insight you learned from Kanye West?”@chancetherapper: He showed me how to multitask and use the studio for more than making music… he’ll rent out a whole studio and fill it up with different projects. — MCA Chicago (@mcachicago) 6 marzo 2018

Certo è che il mixtape firmato The Rapper – Gambino era stato annunciato dallo stesso Glover agli Emmys 2017.

Perciò dobbiamo solo sperare che arrivi in fretta.