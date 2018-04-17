Kapote x Anything Goes: ascolta l’edit di Down to the Business

Nuovo appuntamento con il mondo balearico di Anything Goes. Dopo gli edit più recenti di Populous e Jolly Mare, oggi ci ascoltiamo quello a cura di Kapote per la traccia Down to the Business.

Il fondatore dell’etichetta ToyTonics ci descrive l’operazione lifting così:

It’s 2018 and Techno is slowly djing. Everywhere you can feel that Funk, Soul and Jazz is coming back.

A new black vibe is taking over also the electronic danceworld. That’s why me & my friends love to make edits of old Funk Tunes… rework them in a way that they can work in a DJ set. Track that can set a black, soulful and nasty vibe. Thats the idea behind this edit.