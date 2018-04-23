Kanye West sta producendo il nuovo album di Nas

Kanye West non si ferma più. Dopo essere tornato su Twitter ha prima annunciato che sta scrivendo un libro di filosofia, poi ha preso a scriverlo su Twitter stesso e poi ha annunciato l’arrivo di due album.

L’ultima news è che Kanye sta anche producendo il nuovo album di Nas in uscita il 15 giugno.

I'm hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place 😂Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018