Beccati un po’ di sana psichedelia con Out On The Clay dei The Baudelaires

The Baudelaires sono una band australiana che fa garage e psych rock.

Out On The Clay è il loro nuovo singolo, accompagnato anche da un videoclip diretto da Marcus Bergner e Myriam Van Imschoot

The video is a collaboration by Melbourne-born Brussels-based experimental film-maker Marcus Bergner and his Belgian partner Myriam Van Imshoot. Marcus has produced around 30 experimental films with worldwide screenings and has worked and performed extensively in Australia and Europe with his sound poetry group Arf Arf. Myriam is also well known for her work in vocal performance inside and outside the medium of video, holding a unique position in the Belgian art field. The pair exhibit a keen interest to experiment with contexts when not creating their own.

Mentre ti scorrono i paesaggi come se fossi con gli occhi fuori dal finestrino, fatti un gran bel trip con questo brano psicotropo.

Tienili d’occhio che passeranno in tour anche per l’Italia!