Kanye West ha pubblicato Lift Yourself

È da qualche ora on line un nuovo brano di Kanye West, Lift Yourself.
Non si sa se farà parte del nuovo disco che ha annunciato per giugno anche perché, ehm, non è propriamente un brano.
I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking
The bars 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
It's called Lift Yourself
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 27, 2018
La traccia campiona Liberty, brano soul del 1977 della band Amnesty.
Lift Yourself https://t.co/shjFIROujA
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018