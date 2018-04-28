Kanye West ha pubblicato Lift Yourself

È da qualche ora on line un nuovo brano di Kanye West, Lift Yourself.

Non si sa se farà parte del nuovo disco che ha annunciato per giugno anche perché, ehm, non è propriamente un brano.

I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking The bars 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 It's called Lift Yourself — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 27, 2018

La traccia campiona Liberty, brano soul del 1977 della band Amnesty.

Ascolta Lift Yourself.