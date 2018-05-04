C’è una teoria che spiegherebbe gli ultimi comportamenti di Kanye West

Kanye West di qua, Kanye West di là.

Ora fa filosofia, ora fa dibattito politico, ora annuncia l’album, poi quelli degli altri. Ora pubblica un brano, poi due.

Insomma, il profilo Twitter di Kanye West brucia più dell’Instagram di Chiara Ferragni (e menomale) ma se ti stai chiedendo il perché di tutto questo oversharing forse sei nel posto giusto.

Negli ultimi giorni su Internet è venuta fuori una teoria secondo cui Kanye starebbe realizzando una performance artistica ispirandosi ad Andy Kaufman.

Get your tinfoil hats and red string, I’ve got a conspiracy theory: @kanyewest is in the middle of a performance art piece and the clues are right in front of us. A thread: — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

Cioè, secondo questo user di Twitter @snowcone965, sarebbe tutto riconducibile ad arte concettuale.

La teoria gli deriva da un thread su Twitter e da un personaggio fondamentale: Tremaine Emory (su Twitter @denimtears), amico e collaboratore di Kanye.

Bene, martedì sera Kanye ha twittato una foto di persone sedute attorno a un tavolo con questa descrizione: “energy meeting”

energy meeting. Beings from all different backgrounds pic.twitter.com/iJteS5MMbY — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 2, 2018

Al centro della foto, c’è proprio Emory

2) last night Kanye tweeted this picture. This appears to be Tremaine at the table. We also know from a previous tweet from Tremaine that he’s in Calabasas, where Kanye lives. pic.twitter.com/w3OKmN5QTs — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

Ma andiamo al dunque. Una settimana dopo Kanye West ha twittato delle foto cruciali a sostegno della teoria di @snowcone965. Due di queste foto riguardano l’artista David Hammons.

David Hammons Higher Goals. pic.twitter.com/1V7Tb3LuWm — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

Parte focale del lavoro di quest’artista è l’uso che fa dei simboli, in particolare quello del picche, che è un modo per capovolgere un cliché razzista.

5. So let’s start with the first two images involving David Hammons. After Kanye tweeted these images, Tremaine quote tweeted them with this emoji: ♠️. I believe this is referring to Hammons work which aimed to “turn racist cliches (spade) on its head.” pic.twitter.com/HF0Qaqjcxd — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

Così al Tweet di Kanye, Emory ha risposto picche.

Andiamo avanti. Le altre foto postate da Kanye riguardano Joseph Beuys:

6. As for the other two images of Joseph Beuys- the image Kanye tweeted was from an art installation Beuys did in 1974 called I Like America and America Likes Me, where he locked himself into a room with a coyote for 3 days. — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

Nell’installazione artistica di Beuys il simbolo è il coyote, inteso come spirito indomito dell’America. Confinato per tre giorni in una stanza con un coyote, Beuys alla fine della performance lo abbraccia, a testimonianza di un’avvenuta accettazione dell’altro.

Ora cosa c’entra tutto questo con Kanye ed Andy Kaufman te lo spiega Snowcone:

8. I believe Kanye is doing a modern take on Beuys piece with the coyote. He’s embraced what might be considered the coyote of today. Gotten close to it. Trump, Candace Owens, Alt Right. Maybe he sees this as a better chance to “tame” the coyote than more traditional methods. — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

9. But would Kanye get called out for doing something that’s already been done or taking someone else’s idea(s)? Maybe not if he explained himself first… pic.twitter.com/7Dl2PXJVrM — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

10. To me, there are two clues that are most important. The first one is this tweet from Kanye. This picture, posted six days after the others, again shows Beuys, Hammons, and now introduces what appears to be a drawing of Andy Kaufman. pic.twitter.com/Yr26mtdnOe — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

11. Anyone that’s even a little familiar with Andy Kaufman knows that he was a performance artist who would put himself in uncomfortable situations in wide view of the public eye, and rarely, if ever, break character. Check out Man on The Moon or Jim and Andy on Netflix. — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

12. So why is this important? 1, it shows that Beuys and Hammons are still on Kanye’s mind. 2, Kanye refers to it as his mood board. 3. Maybe most importantly, he had to purposefully add Andy Kaufman into the picture, but in a somewhat subtle way. — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

13. Maybe having a picture or a book on Andy would be too obvious. A rough drawing with only his first name is obviously more subtle. So in this picture you have a performance artist who tamed a wild creature by showing it love and compassion, — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

14. an artist who took a racist symbol (♠️) and flipped it to give it new meaning, and a performance artist who wrestled women, and generally acted insane in the public eye, and rarely broke character. — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

15. The other most important clue in all of this was Tremaine’s response to this Kanye tweet. Tremaine quote tweeted it with the caption “The prestige ♠️🤹🏾‍♂️🤠🤼‍♂️.” pic.twitter.com/xll9MC5ekC — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

16. Maybe I’m reaching here, but I think ♠️ represents the MAGA hat, a symbol of perceived racism. 🤹🏾‍♂️ could represent Kanye pulling a trick, or maybe juggling a lot of things. 🤠 represents taming the coyote, and 🤼‍♂️ represents Kaufman. — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

18. Another quick note on “The Prestige”- this is something Tremaine has tweeted a few times. He tweeted it 45 minutes after the infamous picture of Kanye in the MAGA hat. — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

Tutto chiaro adesso?

via