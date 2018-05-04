Ascolta Watch, il nuovo singolo di Travis Scott feat. Kanye West e Lil Uzi Vert

Travis Scott ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo Watch in feat. con Kanye West e Lil Uzi Vert. Ne aveva fatto spoiler Kanye su Twitter il 25 Aprile, mentre Travis Scott ha fatto un annuncio solo poche ore prima della release.

Trav we gotta drop the track with me you and Uzi this week bro. Let's gooooooooooooooooooooooooo🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018