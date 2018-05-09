Cosa c’è dietro la coreografia del nuovo video di Childish Gambino

This Is America di Childish Gambino è il video di cui più si parla, si legge negli ultimi giorni. Non solo perché segna il ritorno in musica di Donald Glover come Childish Gambino ma perché racconta una storia dura in un modo assolutamente forte e sfacciato.

Pigeons And Planes ha intervistato il coreografo del video, Sherrie Silver, che ha spiegato il senso del suo lavoro per This Is America.

Durante l’intervista Silver ha parlato dell’importanza della danza, del simbolismo della sua coreografia o di come sia stato lavorare con Gambino.

It was actually great. They’re not easy moves. They might look simple in the video, but there’s a lot of technicality to them. A lot of these moves come from the heart. One thing I noticed was he was so dedicated to making sure he got it right. He got videos of the dances, went home and watched them, then literally came back the next day with the dances down. I remember seeing him rehearsing the hardest move. It was amazing. He was very, very dedicated. I’m just so happy with the final product and his style of movement, because I know that no one has seen him dance in that particular way before. He has his own twist.

Leggi tutta l’intervista.