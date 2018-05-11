Stevie Wonder, Donald Glover e Kelly Rowland cantano Superstition

Durante la sua festa di compleanno al Peppermint Club di Los Angeles, Stevie Wonder ha cantato la sua Superstition, accompagnato da Donald Glover, Kelly Rowland e Jessie J.

Fortunati quelli che c’erano a questo party privato chiamato The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love, and Music, perché oltre a questa performance che ha chiaramente dell’incredibile, Stevie Wonder ha suonato per ben 2 ore tutti i suoi classici.