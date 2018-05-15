Eric Duncan x Anything Goes: ascolta l’edit di Splendida Giornata

Anche questo mese rendiamo omaggio alle esplorazioni baleariche targate Anything Goes. Stavolta l’edit è a cura del DJ Eric Duncan (aka Dr Dunks) che ha scelto una famosissima Splendida Giornata di Vasco Rossi.

Se ti stai chiedendo perché, leggi qui sotto e poi vola sull’edit!

I got this Vasco Rossi 12″ years ago in Bologna from my buddy and Italian legend Luca Trevisi. I had never heard it before and had no idea what Vasco was saying, but decided to play it as the closing tune that night at Black Box in Ferrara. The tune went over well.. Made me want to extend the pleasure. So I stretched it out a little bit. I hope Sig. Rossi is ok with it.