Nel nuovo album di A$AP Rocky ci saranno anche Frank Ocean e Tyler, The Creator

A$AP Rocky ha svelato la copertina del suo prossimo album Testing, che per ora non ha una release date, durante una performance artistica di 90 minuti a New York.

ALBUM DONE pic.twitter.com/zWXMXrogvF — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 21, 2018

In una recente intervista a Complex, A$AP ci ha detto di più, confermando di aver prodotto l’album da solo ma di aver lavorato con Frank Ocean, Hector Delgado, Kanye West, Dean Blunt e Tyler, the Creator.

In particolare di Ocean e Tyler dice così:

Working with those two guys has been quite the experience. I’m glad that, on a creative level, everybody gets it. And not only that, those guys are elite. Those guys are geniuses….Tyler’s new shit is crazy. Sonically, he challenged himself in a different way and it’s not even like Flower Boy. His next album is just a new wave.

Recupera l’intervista qui.