Se Michael Jackson avesse collaborato con The Weeknd

Prova a negare che non hai mai sognato una collabo tra Michael Jackson e The Weeknd, o tra SZA e Erykah Badu.

C’è qualcosa che parte dal tuo stesso sogno e si avvicina moltissimo alla realtà.

Dream Collaborations è il progetto cross-generazionale del graphic designer Rick Egidius e del musicista Yamin Semali che immaginano, o meglio sognano, collaborazioni tra star del pop e star dell’R&B.

In questa coppia di creativi e sognatori, Egidius crea cover artwork e Semali fa mash-up di brani tra Beyoncé e Whitney Houston o tra Bruno Mars e Bobby Brown e altre coppie di artisti che sarebbero state perfette.

<a href="http://dreamcollaborations.bandcamp.com/track/sza-erykah-badu-in-love-galore">SZA & Erykah Badu – In Love Galore by Dream Collaborations</a> Spiega Egidius: I always had a fascination for ’70s and ’80s music. Artists like Micheal Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Bee Gees were a part of my childhood. This was the music my parents and family listened to—they kept the vinyls. So I collected all these vinyls and did my own research next to it. While listening to a lot of new R&B albums that came out last year I stumbled on the idea of pairing both generations. Most of all because I hear a lot of ’70s and ’80s sounds in these new albums. It was never my intention to compare the artists. I was just trying to put the two generations next to each other as an art form to make people aware of where the music nowadays is coming from.

<a href="http://dreamcollaborations.bandcamp.com/track/childish-gambino-sly-and-the-family-stone-redstone">Childish Gambino & Sly and The Family Stone – Redstone by Dream Collaborations</a>