Traccia perfetta per questo giovedì che ti fa scivolare easy easy nel weekend.

Come Over è il nuovo singolo dei The Internet che anticipa l’album Hive Mind insieme al precedente Roll(Burbank Funk).

Durante un’intervista a Beats I, Matt Martians ha spiegato il concept del nuovo album:

We were going to festivals the last year and we were listening to tempos, we kind of felt like our last albums were a little too groovy,” Martians continued. “When I started making the drums, I was like I want to make something that people can easily two-step to and you can just easily get into. So that’s how the drums started and Steve added guitar/bass. Syd started writing a song about a very true story.

Non ci resta che aspettare il 20 Luglio.