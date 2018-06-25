Bill Brewster x Anything Goes: ascolta l’edit di Cycles

L’estate ci fa entrare in pieno mood balearico e, questo mese, l’edit targato Anything Goes è offerto dal giornalista e dj Bill Brewster.

La traccia è Cycles dei Redbone (1977):

I did this edit about 15 years ago on a train on the way to a show in Birmingham, so it’s a bit tough and ready but I liked the immediacy of the song and didn’t want to change that. I’ve been a fan of this band since I was a kid, when they had a hit with Witch Queen of New Orleans and obviously Come And Get Your Love was a Big Loft track but this album and song has been largely overlooked and there’s always something good on every album I’ve ever heard.

Senti come suona:

Forte eh? La bella notizia è che puoi scaricarla gratuitamente e ascoltarla tutte le volte che vuoi.