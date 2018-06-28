Kanye West vorrebbe realizzare 52 album in 52 settimane

Ormai Kanye West ci aveva abituati bene. Ogni settimana un nuovo disco e va avanti così da 5 settimane. Prima Pusha T, poi Ye, Kid Cudi, Nas e Teyana Taylor.

Ma il filotto potrebbe anche non interrompersi visto che ha lasciato trapelare l’idea di voler realizzare 52 dischi in 52 settimane.

Jon Caramanica del New York Times –che ha di recente intervistato West– nel consueto podcast del mercoledì della sua testata ha affermato:

“He said he wants to get a place in Wyoming and he thinks he wants to spend more time there. He told me at one point he wants to make 52 records in 52 weeks. Take that for what you will.”

Considerando che Francis and the Lights sta facendo un po’ di teasing e c’è quel famoso disco con Chance the Rapper in attesa di passare da rumors a realtà, non ci resta che sperare Kanye faccia sul serio.

Trovi tutto al minuto 48:45.