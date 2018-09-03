Nella colonna sonora di FIFA 19 c’è anche Childish Gambino

Electronic Arts ha rivelato la colonna sonora ufficiale di FIFA 19 che uscirà il 28 settembre.

Nei 43 brani che compongono la soundtrack spicca il nome di Ghali con Habibi, ma anche quello del nostro eroe Childish Gambino con il brano Feels Like Summer di cui proprio in questi giorni è uscito il video.

Puoi ascoltare parte della colonna sonora di FIFA 19 qui sotto

Tracklist:

Andreya Triana – Beautiful People (UK)

Atomic Drum Assembly – Island Life (UK)

Bakar – Big Dreams (UK)

Bantu & Dr. Chaii – Jackie Chan (Zimbabwe)

Bas – Tribe feat. J. Cole (USA)

BC Unidos – Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky (Svezia)

Bearson – It’s Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan (Norvegia)

Billie Eilish – You Should See me in a Crown (USA)

Bob Moses – Heaven Only Knows (Canada)

Broods – Peach (Nuova Zelanda)

Bugzy Malone – Ordinary People (UK)

Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer (USA)

Confidence Man – Out The Window (Australia)

Courtney Barnett – City Looks Pretty (Australia)

Crystal Fighters – Another Level (UK/Spagna)

Death Cab For Cutie – Gold Rush (USA)

Easy Life – Pockets (UK)

Ghali – Habibi (Italia)

Gizmo Varillas & Baio – Losing You (Baio Remix) (Spagna/USA)

Gorillaz – Sorcererz (UK)

Husky – Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor Everytime I Run (UK)

Jacob Banks – Love Ain’t Enough (UK)

Jungle – Beat 54 (All Good Now) (UK)

Kojey Radical – Water with Mahalia & Swindle (UK)

LADAMA – Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix) (Brasile/Colombia/Venezuela/USA) Lao Ra – Pa’lante (Colombia)

Logic – Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra (USA)

LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) – Genius (USA)

Mansionair – Violet City (Australia)

No/Me – Consistent (USA)

NoMBe – Drama feat. Big Data (Germania/USA)

Ocean Wisdom – Tom & Jerry (UK)

Octavian – Lightning (UK)

Peggy Gou – It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) (Sud Corea)

Sam Fender – Play God (UK)

Stealth – Truth Is (UK)

Stereo Honey – Where No One Knows Your Name (UK)

SUN SILVA – Blue Light (UK)

Tom Misch – Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff (UK)

Tove Styrke Sway – (Svezia)

Wovoka Gentle – 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks (UK)

Yolanda Be Cool Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse (AUS/South Africa)

Young Fathers – Border Girl (Scozia)