Li vuoi due nuovi brani di Childish Gambino?

Childish Gambino ha mandato due nuovi brani a tutti i fan che hanno comprato i biglietti per il This Is America Tour.

Le tracce sono intitolate Algorhythm e All Night e chiaramente si accompagnano a una preghiera di NON DIFFUSIONE come mostra la screenshot pubblicata da Reddit.

Come spiega Glover: these songs are not complete, but it is important for u to be familiar with them in order to participate, and therefore fully enjoy the experience

Non sappiamo se questi due brani nuovi vedranno mai pubblicazione ma ti lasciamo la pulce nell’orecchio e il link per acquistare eventualmente i biglietti.