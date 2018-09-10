Guarda il tributo di Childish Gambino a Mac Miller

Mac Miller se n’è andato lo scorso venerdì, lasciandoci tutti in uno sgomento profondo.

Da Solange a Kali Uchis, a Chance The Rapper, Drake, The Internet, SZA, un po’ tutti hanno speso qualche parola per il rapper scomparso, dandone un ultimo saluto sui social.

Love you brother. you gave so much to this world. Rest easy Malcolm. — THE INTERNET (@intanetz) 7 settembre 2018

Childish Gambino, durante il suo ultimo concerto a Chicago, gli ha dedicato il brano Riot, accompagnandolo a queste parole:

“I’m a very sensitive person… but this Mac Miller shit got me fucked up”

“He was the sweetest guy, he was so nice. And we were both internet music kids, and a lot of critics were like, ‘This corny-ass white dude, this corny-ass black dude,’ and we used to talk. And this kid, he just loved music. And we should be allowed to be sad about that. Like my heart was broken. And I feel good about being sad, because it tells me that he was special, that I had a special moment. Everybody in this room deserves that“.

“So I just wanna say ‘I love you Mac,’ and I just want to tell you that I love you and this song is for him, because I feel like sometimes he wanted to let go”