Childish Gambino che fa un nuovo brano a New York

Durante il suo ultimo live al Madison Square Garden, Childish Gambino ha omaggiato i fan con un nuovo brano, anticipando la performance con queste parole: “This is some new shit I’ve been working on“.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 “This is some new shit I’ve been working on.” — Childish Gambino pic.twitter.com/9GC0bO3SZq — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 15, 2018

In questa prima tappa del This Is America Tour a New York, Glover ha anche suonato i due brani – Algorhythm e All Night – che aveva precedentemente regalato a quanti avessero comprato un biglietto del concerto.