La playlist di Tyler, the Creator per Solange

Tyler, the Creator ha confezionato una playlist di 8 brani per Saint Heron, l’agenzia di Solange.

L’iniziativa prende il nome di Roll Back, Play That ed è una serie di “superior musical deep cuts curated by our favorite artists of today“.

La selezione di Tyler – 8th grade – comprende tutti brani del 2004 e puoi ascoltarla qui sotto, mentre sul sito della Saint Heron leggi il racconto track by track di Tyler, the Creator.