La playlist di Tyler, the Creator per Solange

Tyler, the Creator ha confezionato una playlist di 8 brani per Saint Heron, l’agenzia di Solange.
8TH GRADE YEAR, MY FAVORITE SONGS, FOR @SaintHeron : https://t.co/f6CMkreiBx pic.twitter.com/oPXfPNJT2X
— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) October 4, 2018
L’iniziativa prende il nome di Roll Back, Play That ed è una serie di “superior musical deep cuts curated by our favorite artists of today“.
La selezione di Tyler – 8th grade – comprende tutti brani del 2004 e puoi ascoltarla qui sotto, mentre sul sito della Saint Heron leggi il racconto track by track di Tyler, the Creator.