Il nuovo album di Flying Lotus sta per arrivare

Domenica scorsa, Flying Lotus ha festeggiato i suoi 35 anni e annunciato con un post su Instagram che il suo prossimo album è quasi pronto.

Nella lunga nota scritta a mano, FlyLo ne approfitta per ringraziare tutti i suoi fan per il supporto costante:

“These past few years on earth have really shaken me so much and I’m grateful to be able to turn to you to make sense of it all”

Poi, conclude la lettera così:

“P.S. Album being mastered tomorrow“.

Intanto che aspettiamo il nuovo album, ti ricordiamo che il 16 novembre uscirà Brainfeeder X, la compilation per i 10 anni di Brainfeeder, l’etichetta fondata da Flying Lotus : 36 tracce, di cui 22 inediti, di artisti come BADBADNOTGOOD, Thundercat, Ross From Friends.