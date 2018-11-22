Questlove ha curato una playlist per Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama è in tour dal 13 novembre per presentare il suo libro Becoming. Ad accogliere gli ospiti nelle diverse tappe c’è una bella playlist di 300 brani compilata da Questlove dei The Roots.

“The Michelle Obama Musiaqualogy” è divisa in tre parti e include brani dagli anni Sessanta a oggi: Sam Cooke, Ella Fitzgerald ma anche Kendrick Lamar e Beyoncé.

A proposito della playlist l’ex First Lady ha dichiarato a Billboard:

From the jazz and Stevie Wonder of my childhood, to Prince and Earth, Wind, and Fire as I came into my own as an adult, to Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe, and so many others who provided the stirring backbeats of my time in the White House—music has always been a defining part of who I’ve become… Life’s a little better when we live it to Questlove’s beat.