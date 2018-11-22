Ascolta Doorman, nuovo singolo di slowthai prodotto da Mura Masa

Che combo, ragazzi.

slowthai ha pubblicato una traccia dal titolo Doorman, prodotta da Mura Masa, spiegando l’episodio da cui è venuta fuori:

“I was at some yard in Chelsea after a night out and I saw 4.5 million pound paintings hanging on the wall and it made me sick… I went to the studio the next day and wrote Doorman. Doorman, let me in the door”

Queste, invece, le parole di Mura Masa sul brano:

“Slowthai is the embodiment of subversive and punk energy in UK rap. We knew we wanted to make something with a DIY, rebellious energy together, so we banged Doorman together in a few hours, kept all the original takes and let it be what it is. It’s a record that challenges ideas about what rap can be, which I think the scene needs more of. I love it.”

Non resta che ascoltarlo qui sotto.