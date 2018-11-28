Ascolta in anteprima Kahlua, il nuovo brano dei Juleah

Juleah è il progetto musicale della polistrumentista austriaca Julia Hummer che ha debuttato nel 2013 con l’album Shimmering Road e da allora continua la sua ricerca nell’universo psych-pop in cui fanno eco i riverberi di corpose chitarre rock.

Il terzo album, Desert Skies, uscirà a gennaio per Konkord Records ma è arrivato il momento di averne un assaggio con l’anteprima del brano Kahlua che Julia ci descrive così:

““Kahlua” is about a deep desire for relief while going through a tough time. While being in Lanzarote I found the perfect visual scenery for the music video. It enabled me to find peace and comfort in nature and minimalistic beauty; channelling everything into art.”