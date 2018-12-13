Hysteric x Anything Goes: ascolta l’edit di You’ve Caught a Criminal

Tutto quello che ti serve in questo pomeriggio grigio di metà dicembre è il mood super positivo di Anything Goes.

L’edit balearico è a firma Hysteric e fa il lifting al brano You’ve Caught a Criminal di Barbara Marchand, raccontandocelo così:

I knew about this record a long time before I actually heard it, thanks

to the incredible sleeve of Barbara Marchand looking like a badass

dressed in motorcycle gear.

Last year I went to a guy’s house and he had it for sale, so I could

finally hear it and got immediately addicted to the b-side: a slightly

strange combination of heavily echoed guitar intro and the catchy

uptempo main part of the song… also I’m a huge fan of almost any disco

track with sound effects in it.

Like some of the best Italian disco 7” I find it a bit short, so here

goes my (I hope) respectful extended version. Salute Barbara!