Hysteric x Anything Goes: ascolta l’edit di You’ve Caught a Criminal

Tutto quello che ti serve in questo pomeriggio grigio di metà dicembre è il mood super positivo di Anything Goes.
L’edit balearico è a firma Hysteric e fa il lifting al brano You’ve Caught a Criminal di Barbara Marchand, raccontandocelo così:
I knew about this record a long time before I actually heard it, thanks
to the incredible sleeve of Barbara Marchand looking like a badass
dressed in motorcycle gear.
Last year I went to a guy’s house and he had it for sale, so I could
finally hear it and got immediately addicted to the b-side: a slightly
strange combination of heavily echoed guitar intro and the catchy
uptempo main part of the song… also I’m a huge fan of almost any disco
track with sound effects in it.
Like some of the best Italian disco 7” I find it a bit short, so here
goes my (I hope) respectful extended version. Salute Barbara!