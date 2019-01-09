Il primo nome da segnarsi è Alfie Templeman

C’hai presente quel filone chiamato bedroom pop di cui fanno parte nomi come Clairo, Cuco, Rex Orange County e Yellow Days?

Bene, per questo nuovo anno e per quanto ancora durerà questa febbre da cameretta, c’è un altro giovanissimo artista da aggiungere alla lista: il suo nome è Alfie Templeman, viene da Bedfordshire e ha 15 anni.

Il suo primo EP l’ha pubblicato alla fine dello scorso anno e si intitola Like An Animal: se lo ascolti ti verranno in mente le atmosfere di Connan Mockasin, l’attitudine lo-fi di Mac DeMarco ma anche una certa formula psichedelica già collaudata dai MGMT.

In merito al suo progetto Alfie dice: Making music and meeting new people has been the best time of my life as I’ve realised who I want to be and how I want to sound, and this EP is a great introduction to the beginning of this journey. I never actually intended to put in really high falsetto singing until I thought it’d be funny to correlate with the lyrics – literally to shock the listener!

Ti consigliamo di schiacciare play qui sotto. La traccia “Tea & Biscuits” è tutto quello di cui hai bisogno in questo gelido pomeriggio.