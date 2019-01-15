Perdu x Anything Goes: ascolta l’edit di I’ve Got The Next Dance

Il primo edit dell’anno targato Anything Goes è offerto dal dj e producer Perdu di base ad Amsterdam che ha pubblicato a dicembre il suo secondo EP, Alteration, per l’etichetta inglese Optimo.

Il dj ha scelto di fare edit della traccia del 1979 I’ve Got The Next Dance di Deniece Williams:

One of the first edits I made in 2016 came from legendary singer

Deniece Williams. The first part of the original track always put me in

a certain vibe, which followed in using it for this edit. With an

uplifting riser, cowbells, renewed kick and percussion I tried to give

it a more clubby and instrumental edit. I’m happy to finally share this

one with you