Che ci fa Chance The Rapper coi Backstreet Boys?

Chance The Rapper e i Backstreet Boys sono insieme nel nuovo spot di Super Bowl x Doritos.

Un breve teaser mostra Chance che cerca di posare come sesto membro della boy band, rigorosamente in total denim, mentre partono le note di I Want It That Way a appaiono i nuovi Flamin’ Hot Nacho di Doritos.

La versione integrale dello spot sarà trasmessa in onda durate il Super Bowl il 3 febbraio.