Juan Maclean x Anything Goes: ascolta l’edit di I Want To Kiss You All Over

Juan Maclean firma il nuovo edit balearico per Anything Goes. Il dj e producer di base a Brooklyn ha scelto I Want To Kiss You All Over, brano del 1978 degli Exile:

I specifically made this edit as a last song of the night track, a way

to send people home on a nice note. The original is a kind of track that

I have a soft spot in my heart for, it reminds me of sitting in the back

seat of my parent’s Volkswagen Beetle in the 1970’s, AM radio blasting

on a single little speaker on a summer day with the windows rolled down.

Also, this is not a deep rare digger kind of track, it was a popular

song, and it’s in keeping with my philosophy of using any kind of music

that works well!

