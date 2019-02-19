Ascolta SZA che fa Kiss Me dei Sixpence None The Richer

Solo grandi emozioni questo III Points Festival. Dopo aver visto la performance di A$AP Rocky e Tyler, The Creator è ora di accarezzare le orecchie con SZA che, durante il suo set, ha regalato ai fan una splendida versione di Kiss Me, brano del ’97 dei Sixpence None The Richer.

“This song makes me happy as fuck, and makes me wish it was ’98 right now,” ha detto alla fine del brano e poi ha anche promesso che qualcosa di nuovo sta per arrivare.

sza singing kiss me is the only thing getting me through a whole lotta bs pic.twitter.com/b8ryeUhP0F — oze (@lilozeverted) February 18, 2019