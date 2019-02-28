Anderson .Paak annuncia il nuovo album e va in tour con un po’ di amici

Ok, stiamo calmi.
Anderson .Paak ha annunciato il nuovo album.
È tutto vero: si chiamerà Ventura e uscirà il 12 aprile.
E non è tutto.
L’annuncio arriva con le date del tour in Nord America che si chiama Best Teef In The Game Tour e vede un bel po’ di ospiti come Thundercat, Mac DeMarco, Jessie Reyez, Noname ed Earl Sweatshirt. Gli amici giusti per fare un po’ di baldoria.
View this post on Instagram
The last wave. Ventura. The album. 4.12.19 🌊 • Best Teef In The Game Tour. Tickets on sale 3/8 10 EST! • Verified fan registration is now live, link in bio. 3/2: Verified fan registration ends. 3/4: Verified fan pre-sale begins. 3/5: @americanexpress pre-sale begins. 3/8: TICKETS ON SALE
Tutte le date qui:
5/17 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater %
5/20 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica %
5/21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia %
5/23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena %
5/26 – Westbrook, ME (Portland) – Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row %
5/28 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion %
5/30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden %
6/1 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach *
6/2 – Detroit, MI (Rochester Hills) – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^
6/4 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
6/6 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *
6/7 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *
6/8 – New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *
6/11 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center #
6/12 – Dallas, TX (Irving) – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #
6/14 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre %
6/16 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort %
6/19 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum %
6/20 – Seattle WA – WaMu Theater %
6/22 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre %
6/27 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium %
Thundercat sarà presente a tutte le date
Earl Sweatshirt = %
Noname = *
Mac DeMarco = #
Jessie Reyez = ^
I biglietti saranno disponibili a partire dal 5 marzo h 10.