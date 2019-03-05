Gli album che escono a marzo

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a marzo.
1 MARZO
2 Chainz – Rap or Go to the League
Bryan Adams – Shine a Light
Doja Cat – Amala (Deluxe Version)
Hand Habits – placeholder
Little Simz – GREY Area
Lomelda – M for Empathy
Pond – Tasmania
Solange – When I Get Home
Shy Girls – Bird On The Wing
Sun Kil Moon – I Also Want To Die In New Orleans
Vok – In The Dark
Weezer – The Black Album
8 MARZO
Alice Phoebe Lou – Paper Castles
Dido – Still On My Mind
Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt. 1
Gesaffelstein – Hyperion
Giorgio Poi – Smog
Helado Negro – This Is How You Smile
I Quartieri – Vivo di notte
Juice WRLD – A Deathrace for Love
Kyle Dion – Suga
Nick Waterhouse – Nick Waterhouse
Sigrid – Sucker Punch
Stella Donnelly – Beware of the Dogs
Theophilus London – LOVERS HOLIDAY III
15 MARZO
Coma Cose – HYPE·AURA
Fallujah – Undying Light
Matmos – Plastic Anniversary
Sophie Ellis-Bextor – The Song Diaries
The Cinematic Orchestra – To Believe
22 MARZO
American Football – American Football (LP3)
Andrew Bird – My Finest Work Yet
Apparat – LP5
Avey Tare – Cows on Hourglass Pond – 4/10
Giovanni Truppi – Poesia e civiltà
Iron & Wine – Our Endless Numbered Days (Deluxe Edition)
Lafawndah – Ancestor Boy
Maverick Sabre – When I Wake Up
Nilüfer Yanya – Miss Universe
PnB Rock – TrapStar Turnt PopStar
Rich the Kid – The World is Yours 2
Shlohmo – The End
These New Puritans – Inside the Rose
Vendredi sur Mer – Premiers émois
Wallows – Nothing Happens
29 MARZO
Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Gang of Four – Happy Now
Jasmine Thompson – Colour – EP
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell –
LION BABE – Cosmic Wind