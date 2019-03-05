Gli album che escono a marzo

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a marzo.

1 MARZO

2 Chainz – Rap or Go to the League

Bryan Adams – Shine a Light

Doja Cat – Amala (Deluxe Version)

Hand Habits – placeholder

Little Simz – GREY Area

Lomelda – M for Empathy

Pond – Tasmania

Solange – When I Get Home

Shy Girls – Bird On The Wing

Sun Kil Moon – I Also Want To Die In New Orleans

Vok – In The Dark

Weezer – The Black Album

8 MARZO

Alice Phoebe Lou – Paper Castles

Dido – Still On My Mind

Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt. 1

Gesaffelstein – Hyperion

Giorgio Poi – Smog

Helado Negro – This Is How You Smile

I Quartieri – Vivo di notte

Juice WRLD – A Deathrace for Love

Kyle Dion – Suga

Nick Waterhouse – Nick Waterhouse

Sigrid – Sucker Punch

Stella Donnelly – Beware of the Dogs

Theophilus London – LOVERS HOLIDAY III

15 MARZO

Coma Cose – HYPE·AURA

Fallujah – Undying Light

Matmos – Plastic Anniversary

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – The Song Diaries

The Cinematic Orchestra – To Believe

22 MARZO

American Football – American Football (LP3)

Andrew Bird – My Finest Work Yet

Apparat – LP5

Avey Tare – Cows on Hourglass Pond – 4/10

Giovanni Truppi – Poesia e civiltà

Iron & Wine – Our Endless Numbered Days (Deluxe Edition)

Lafawndah – Ancestor Boy

Maverick Sabre – When I Wake Up

Nilüfer Yanya – Miss Universe

PnB Rock – TrapStar Turnt PopStar

Rich the Kid – The World is Yours 2

Shlohmo – The End

These New Puritans – Inside the Rose

Vendredi sur Mer – Premiers émois

Wallows – Nothing Happens

29 MARZO

Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Gang of Four – Happy Now

Jasmine Thompson – Colour – EP

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell –

LION BABE – Cosmic Wind