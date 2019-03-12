SZA e Alicia Keys che fanno un medley di Aretha Franklin

Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul è il concerto tributo ad Aretha Franklin, andato in onda domenica sera negli Stati Uniti.

Tra gli ospiti che hanno reso omaggio alla regina del soul, anche Alicia Keys e SZA che si sono esibite insieme sul palco con un medley dei brani Day Dreaming e You’re All I Need to Get By.

Performance inteira: Alicia Keys e SZA, cantando "Spirit In The Dark", "Day Dreaming" e "You're All I Need To Get By" no Tributo à Aretha Franklin. #GRAMMYsAretha pic.twitter.com/R6Nkww2WFG — Alicia Keys Brasil (@alicia_keysbr) 11 marzo 2019