Tutto quello che sappiamo su Ventura di Anderson .Paak

Se tra Yes Lawd! e Oxnard son dovuti passare due anni, Ventura arriva a soli 5 mesi di distanza dall’ultima release di Anderson .Paak e ci spiazza un po’ tutti.

L’album uscirà tra qualche settimana ed è il momento di fare il punto della situa su tutto quello che finora sappiamo in proposito.

Data della release

Ventura esce il 12 aprile. Ad annunciarlo è stato lo stesso .Paak a fine febbraio via Instagram rivelando, oltre alla release date e al titolo, anche il tour in Nord America con Thundercat, Mac DeMarco, Jessie Reyez, Noname ed Earl Sweatshirt.

Artwork

5 giorni fa ci è stato rivelato anche l’artwork con un post via Instagram che .Paak ha sottotitolato così: “3 years between Malibu and Oxnard… you know I couldn’t do that to y’all again”

Tracklist

Contestualmente a questa rivelazione, è stata resa pubblica anche la tracklist di Ventura che include i feat. di André 3000 e Nate Dogg.

1. “Come Home” (feat. André 3000)

2. “Make It Better” (feat. Smokey Robinson)

3. “Reachin’ 2 Much” (feat. Lalah Hathaway)

4. “Winners Circle”

5. “Good Heels” (feat. Jazmine Sullivan)

6. “Yada Yada”

7. “King James”

8. “Chosen One” (feat. Sonyae Elise)

“9. Jet Black” (feat. Brandy)

10. “Twilight”

11. “What Can We Do?” (feat. Nate Dogg)

King James, la traccia numero 7

King James, la traccia numero 7, è il primo assaggio dal nuovo album di Anderson .Paak. Gli ingredienti sono una buona dose di funk, vibrazioni anni ’70 e rappato bello incalzante che rende omaggio alla star dell’NBA Lebron James.

Testo:

We’ve been through it all, though it could be worse

We’ve been moved around in a state of alert

There’s nothing new or sharp about the cutting edge

If they build a wall, let’s jump the fence, I’m over this

Cold stares can never put the fear in me

What we built here is godly

They can’t gentrify the heart of kings

Let’s just not talk about it

If I make a move, you’re coming with me

What about the love? Coming with me

What about the labor? Coming with me

What about the seed? It’s coming with me

People that you came with coming with me

What about the love? Coming with me

What about the labor? Coming with me

What about the seed? It’s coming with me

People that you came with, ya coming with me

Hey

(Okay now) Hey now

(Just don’t stay down) Uh, can’t stay now

(Let’s go shake down) Until we get what we need, oh yeah

(Okay now) I’m okay now

(Just don’t stay down) Yeah, can’t hold me down

(Let’s go shake down) And let it fall like the leaves, I want it all

Come sarà

In una recente intervista a Okayplayer, Anderson .Paak ha descritto così il nuovo album:

“There is a lot more soul. A lot of beauty…a lot of funky cool shit, man. [Dr.] Dre has a lot of trust in me. And allows me leeway with the writing and the production…I went through the boot camp — which I felt like Oxnard and Compton were like my boot camp“.

La produzione

Dal momento che, come ha dichiarato lo stesso .Paak, Oxnard e Ventura sono nati nello stesso momento, è chiaro che ci sia anche qui lo zampino di Dr. Dre.

Tuttavia, anche nell’intervista per Esquire, .Paak ha ribadito:

“He let me have a lot of leeway on Ventura. He was like, it seems like you got it. I spread my wings on the production and on the writing and on these collaborations. Again, very ambitious, working with icons on this one as well. But it was chill working with Dre. Who else you know that will sign with Dre that’s putting out this much content in this short of a time?”

Nella produzione sono inoltre coinvolti anche Fredwreck, Callum e Kiefer.