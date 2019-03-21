Chance the Rapper annuncia il nuovo tour e ci aggiorna sul nuovo album

Con una serie di tweet Chance the Rapper ha rivelato le prossime tappe del tour e rassicurato i fan sull’imminente arrivo del nuovo album Owbum.
Sembra che la release sia fissata per luglio ma restiamo attentissimi su qualsiasi update.
Intanto recupera i tweet qui sotto
Got a concert in New York after my #owbum drop
— Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019
Got a concert in Atlanta after my #owbum drop
— Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019
Gotta concert in LA after my #owbum drop
— Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019
Gotta show in Seattle after my #owbum drop
— Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019
Gotta performance in Houston after my #owbum drop
— Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019
Gotta concert in Miami after my #owbum drop
— Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019
So yall think shit been goin on for a billion years? Idk
— Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019