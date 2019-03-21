Chance the Rapper annuncia il nuovo tour e ci aggiorna sul nuovo album

Con una serie di tweet Chance the Rapper ha rivelato le prossime tappe del tour e rassicurato i fan sull’imminente arrivo del nuovo album Owbum.

Sembra che la release sia fissata per luglio ma restiamo attentissimi su qualsiasi update.

Intanto recupera i tweet qui sotto

Got a concert in New York after my #owbum drop — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019

Got a concert in Atlanta after my #owbum drop — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019

Gotta concert in LA after my #owbum drop — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019

Gotta show in Seattle after my #owbum drop — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019

Gotta performance in Houston after my #owbum drop — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019

Gotta concert in Miami after my #owbum drop — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019