Ascolta Patience, nuovo singolo dei Tame Impala

Sono tornati i Tame Impala. A quattro anni di distanza ormai dal loro album Currents, la band ha pubblicato finalmente un nuovo singolo dal titolo Patience che puoi ascoltare qui sotto.
Qui, invece, le date del tour:
13/04 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
20/04 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
2/05 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
3/05 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
5/05 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival
6/05 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater
7/05 Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater
11/05 Guadalajara, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival
25/05 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
31/05 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
1/06 Paris, France – We Love Green Festival
5/06 Gothenberg, Sweden – Garden
6/06 Aarhus, Denmark – NorthSide
21/06 Sheebel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
22/06 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival
26/06 Pilton, England – Glastonbury
27/07 Detroit, MI – Mo Pop Festival
1-4/08 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
9/08 Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival
14/08 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop
15/08 Rennes, France – La Route Du Rock
16/08 Walibi Holland, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival