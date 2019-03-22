Ascolta Patience, nuovo singolo dei Tame Impala

Sono tornati i Tame Impala. A quattro anni di distanza ormai dal loro album Currents, la band ha pubblicato finalmente un nuovo singolo dal titolo Patience che puoi ascoltare qui sotto.

Qui, invece, le date del tour:

13/04 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

20/04 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

2/05 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

3/05 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

5/05 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

6/05 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater

7/05 Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

11/05 Guadalajara, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival

25/05 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

31/05 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

1/06 Paris, France – We Love Green Festival

5/06 Gothenberg, Sweden – Garden

6/06 Aarhus, Denmark – NorthSide

21/06 Sheebel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

22/06 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

26/06 Pilton, England – Glastonbury

27/07 Detroit, MI – Mo Pop Festival

1-4/08 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

9/08 Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival

14/08 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop

15/08 Rennes, France – La Route Du Rock

16/08 Walibi Holland, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival