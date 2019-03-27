Come sarebbero i tuoi artisti preferiti se fossimo negli anni ’80

L’artista colombiano Fulaleo ha realizzato una serie chiamata “2080’s” in cui immagina gli artisti di oggi col look degli anni 80.
Il risultato è una raccolta di illustrazioni che hanno per protagonisti Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé e le grafiche colorate tipiche del decennio.
Qui sotto una selezione dei lavori. Chissà qual è il tuo preferito
Dat Way! The Controversial and successful Trio from Georgia. The 2080’s presents: MIGOS “The Black Beatles”. 💸💸💸 @migos #pastisthefuture 🕺 . . . . #The2080s #2080s #80s #retro #migos #themigos #offset #takeoff #quavo #culture #gang #black #datway #thatway #afroamerican #la #80years #rap #hiphop #trap #lp #vinyl #music #hiphop #guccimane #popart #retroart #culture #illustration #art #fulaleo
So here you go one of the best rappers in the world today. The 2080’s presents: Kendrick Lamar “If Dre is for me, who can be against me?”. 🙅🏿♂️ @kendricklamar #pastisthefuture 🕺 . . . . #The2080s #2080s #80s #retro #kendrick #lamar #kendricklamar #kdot #damn #behumble #loyalty #dna #compton #la #80years #rap #hiphop #drdre #lp #ep #vinyl #music #popculture #popart #retroart #culture #illustration #art #fulaleo
The 2080’s presents: Dua Lipa “I’m Sexy, Talented and You Know It”. 🔥 @dualipa #pastisthefuture 🕺 . . . . #The2080s #2080s #80s #retro #dualipa #lipa #dua #newrules #swansong #80years #lp #vinyl #2080 #music #popculture #10yearchallenge #popart #retroart #popmusic #housemusic #melbourne #tomorowland #ultrafest #lolapalooza #coachela #illustration #art #1980 #fulaleo
We are back with The 2080’s. Today introducing: Drake “El Papi”.🧔🏻 @champagnepapi #pastisthefuture 🕺 . . . . #The2080s #2080s #80s #retro #drake #drakegraham #ovo #youngmoney #champagnepapi #drizzy #godsplan #dennisgraham #scorpion #ovoxo #canada #80years #grammys #rap #hiphop #lp #ep #vinyl #music #popculture #popart #retroart #illustration #art #fulaleo
Say hello to the Goat 👸🏾. The 2080’s presents today: Beyonce “Learn How to Choose Husbands ”. @beyonce #pastisthefuture 🕺 . . . . #The2080s #2080s #80s #retro #beyonce #thecarters #apeshit #jayz #rocnation #lemonade #queen #grammy #80years #popmusic #rap #hiphop #lp #ep #vinyl #popculture #powerfulwomen #afroamerican #women #popart #retroart #culture #illustration #art #fulaleo