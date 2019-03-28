Senti che bello il nuovo EP di Cautious Clay

Table of Context è il nuovo EP di Cautious Clay, nuovo atleta dell’R&B di cui ti abbiamo parlato a inizio anno.

Il progetto, che segue il precedente Blood Type, è stato anticipato dai singoli Honest Enough (prod. Hudson Mohawke) e Reasons e conta in tutto sei splendide tracce, perfette per scivolare con leggerezza nel weekend.

“Table of Context is about exploring the relationship between purpose and happiness and is kind of a self-reflection on all of the relationships and life experiences I’ve been through so far”