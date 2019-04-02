Gli album che escono ad aprile

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno ad aprile.

5 APRILE

ALMA – Have You Seen Her?

DOLA – Mentalità

Khalid – Free Spirit

La Batteria – La Batteria

Tayla Parx – We Need To Talk

Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising

12 APRILE

Achille Lauro – 1969

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Bibio – Ribbons

Broken Social Scene – Let’s Try the After – Vol. 2

Damien Jurado – In the Shape of a Storm

Glen Hansard – This Wild Willing

LSD – LABRINTH, SIA & DIPLO PRESENT… LSD

Massimo Pericolo – Scialla Semper

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

19 APRILE

Drugdealer – Raw Honey

Gus Dapperton – Where Polly People Go to Read

Kelsey Lu – Blood

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Loyle Carner – Not Waving, But Drowning

Peggy Gou – Moment Ep

The Tallest Man on Earth – I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream.

26 APRILE

Kevin Morby – Oh My God

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Fishing for Fishies

Local Natives – Violet Street

Nick Murphy – Run Fast Sleep Naked