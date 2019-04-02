Gli album che escono ad aprile

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno ad aprile.
5 APRILE
ALMA – Have You Seen Her?
DOLA – Mentalità
Khalid – Free Spirit
La Batteria – La Batteria
Tayla Parx – We Need To Talk
Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising
12 APRILE
Achille Lauro – 1969
Anderson .Paak – Ventura
Bibio – Ribbons
Broken Social Scene – Let’s Try the After – Vol. 2
Damien Jurado – In the Shape of a Storm
Glen Hansard – This Wild Willing
LSD – LABRINTH, SIA & DIPLO PRESENT… LSD
Massimo Pericolo – Scialla Semper
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
19 APRILE
Drugdealer – Raw Honey
Gus Dapperton – Where Polly People Go to Read
Kelsey Lu – Blood
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Loyle Carner – Not Waving, But Drowning
Peggy Gou – Moment Ep
The Tallest Man on Earth – I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream.
26 APRILE
Kevin Morby – Oh My God
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Fishing for Fishies
Local Natives – Violet Street
Nick Murphy – Run Fast Sleep Naked