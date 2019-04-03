Hydrocodone è il nuovo brano di Cuco

Dopo aver firmato con Interscope a inizio mese, Cuco è tornato con un nuovo brano dal titolo Hydrocodone che è anche il primo singolo del suo prossimo album.
La formula è più o meno quella a cui ci ha dolcemente abituati (produzione assonnata, sapore 60s) ma meno feliciona rispetto al passato.
Cuco ci spiega com’è nata la traccia:
“I’m super excited to be back releasing my own music with this single ‘Hydrocodone’, the first one from my debut album. Ecstatic to put this song out after two years of working on it, having finished it on my Apple headphones in the hotel room off Hydrocodone post surgery recovering from our accident. Hope you enjoy it“.
Cuco ha anche annunciato le date del tour in Nord America