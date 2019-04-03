Ascolta All of Our Yesterdays, nuovo singolo di Mac DeMarco

All of Our Yesterdays è il nuovo singolo tratto da Here Comes The Cowboy, album che Mac DeMarco pubblicherà il 10 maggio.

Pare che a aspirare il brano sia stato il britpop, anche se il risultato se ne allontana abbastanza:

I had just seen a documentary about Oasis before writing this song, and I was trying to write a gigantic rock and roll hit with my renewed love for the band. I didn’t really get close to that at all, but I’m happy with the song that came out hahahahaha

L’approccio di Mac è sempre più pigro, da ninnananna, con delle chitarre super rilassate e un testo un po’ malinconico che, nel riprendere il Macbeth, si sofferma sullo scorrere del tempo: “Another day has come and let you down/All of our yesterdays have gone now/Tearin’ up/Lookin’ for a shoulder to prop you up”