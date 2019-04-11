Ascolta Dysfunctional, nuovo singolo di Kaytranada

Kaytranada è tornato con un nuovo brano dal titolo Dysfunctional che lo vede al fianco del talentuoso duo R&B VanJess.

La traccia è stata presentata in anteprima a Beats 1 dove Kaytranada ne ha svelato un po’ di retroscena:

“Dysfunctional’ was really this song about not calling me back and everything, or not, a relationship that doesn’t work and you want this relationship to work, but it’s not gonna work. And that’s what I’m aiming for on this song. I came out with this little hook that you hear in the beginning. That’s me singing, and I just had this idea of whatever. Not calling me back. What’s up with that? And VanJess came too, I think, like couple hours later and then just did what they did perfectly. Like in one take.”

Ai microfoni di Beats 1 ci ha anche rassicurati sul fatto che presto ascolteremo un nuovo album, al quale sta lavorando intensamente e nel quale vedremo “an evolution of Kaytranada. It’s not gonna be just what it was. It’s gonna be more than what it was. So that’s how I see it and that’s how I hear it.”