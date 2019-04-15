Anderson .Paak e Jaden Smith ricordano Mac Miller e Nipsey Hussle durante il Coachella

Durante il suo set al Coachella venerdì, Anderson .Paak ha ricordato sia Mac Miller che Nipsey Hussle, suonando il singolo Dang! e dicendo alla folla queste parole: “One hand in the air for my brother, I miss him so much, Mac Miller. One hand in the air for my brother, Nipsey Hussle!”
#AndersonPaak performs "Dang!" At #Coachella and dedicates it to #MacMiller and #NipseyHussle 🙏💙
— Power 106 (@Power106LA) 13 aprile 2019
Allo stesso modo Jaden Smith, durante la sua performance, ha ricordato Nipsey Hussle, il rapper recentemente assassinato a Los Angeles, dicendo: “We just lost a legendary person, an amazing man, a legendary MC, so I want to use this time here up on stage on Coachella to just say R.I.P Nipsey Hussle. We love you.”
When Jaden Smith performs his set at #coachella on top of a Tesla, suspended 25 feet over the stage
— smilekleener (@SoCalMusicGal) 13 aprile 2019