Anderson .Paak e Jaden Smith ricordano Mac Miller e Nipsey Hussle durante il Coachella

Durante il suo set al Coachella venerdì, Anderson .Paak ha ricordato sia Mac Miller che Nipsey Hussle, suonando il singolo Dang! e dicendo alla folla queste parole: “One hand in the air for my brother, I miss him so much, Mac Miller. One hand in the air for my brother, Nipsey Hussle!”

Allo stesso modo Jaden Smith, durante la sua performance, ha ricordato Nipsey Hussle, il rapper recentemente assassinato a Los Angeles, dicendo: “We just lost a legendary person, an amazing man, a legendary MC, so I want to use this time here up on stage on Coachella to just say R.I.P Nipsey Hussle. We love you.”