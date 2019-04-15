Tutti i brani di Guava Island, il film di Childish Gambino e Rihanna

Se questo fine settimana siete rimasti a casa sul divano per guardare Guava Island, il film diretto da Hiro Murai che ha per protagonisti Childish Gambino e Rihanna, significa che state proprio sempre sul pezzo.

Il film dura meno di un’ora, è scritto dal fratello di Donald Glover ed è definito come un “thriller tropicale” dove a fare da sfondo è una tenerissima storia d’amore tra Gambino e Rihanna.

Guava Island ha in scaletta brani che conosciamo molto bene come This is America, Feels Like Summer o Summertime Magic, cantati e suonati in una veste del tutto nuova, ma anche un po’ di inediti che speriamo di poter ascoltare in streaming molto presto.

Qui sotto la lista completa delle musiche presenti in Guava Island.

“Die With You”

Written by Donald Glover and Dacoury Natche

Produced by Donald Glover and DJ Dahl

Performed by Childish Gambino

“Red’s Cargo”

Written by Donald Glover

Performed by Donald Glover and Ernesto Gomez

“Dialogo Colombiano”

Traditional arranged by Javier Campos Martinez

Performed by Afrekete

Courtesy of Pan Records

“This Is America”

Written by Donald Glover, Ludwig Göransson and Jeffrey Williams

Produced by Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Performed by Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino appears courtesy of Wolf & Rothstein/RCA Records

“Summertime Magic”

Written by Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Produced by Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Performed by Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino appears courtesy of Wolf & Rothstein/RCA Records

“Baila Mi Rumba”

Written by Francisco Fellove Valdes

Performed by Julio Gutiérrez

Courtesy of Craft Recordings, a division of Concord

“Time”

Written by Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Produced by Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Performed by Karla Talía Pino Piloto and Alain Jonathan Amat Rodriguez

“Feels Like Summer”

Written by Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Produced by Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Performed by Childish Gambino & Deni’s Band

Childish Gambino appears courtesy of Wolf & Rothstein/RCA Records

“Die With You (Island Version)”

Written by Donald Glover and Dacoury Natche

Produced by Donald Glover and Andres Levin

Performed by El Alacran