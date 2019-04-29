Venerdì sera, durante il suo B-sides show, JAY-Z ha portato sul palco un po’ di amici come Cam’ron, Jim Jones e Nas, con il quale ha eseguito un medley di hit tra cui The World Is Yours e Dead Presidents.
Durante la serata, JAY ha anche dedicato un freestyle a Nipsey Hussle, rapper tragicamente ucciso il mese scorso
Jay Z performed a new freestyle at the B-Sides show.
"Gentrify your own hood before these people do it.
Claim eminent domain and have your people move in.
That's a small glimpse into what Nipsey was doing.
For anybody still confused as to what he was doing."
– Jay Z pic.twitter.com/d20cEEYSD2
— Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) 27 aprile 2019