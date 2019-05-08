Nel nuovo album di Mac DeMarco ci saranno due brani dedicati a Mac Miller

In una recente intervista rilasciata al magazine EW, Mac DeMarco ha rivelato che il suo amico Mac Miller gli ha ispirato ben due brani dal suo prossimo album Here Comes The Cowboy che uscirà questo venerdì.

Le tracce in questione sono Heart to Heart, in merito alla quale Mac ha dichiarato: “We had this strange history, and then we became really close, and I was going over to his place multiple times a week, up until the point that he passed away” e Skyless Moon, una psych-ballad ispirata dall’amicizia con Mac Miller. DeMarco ha raccontato di quando l’hanno ascoltata insieme, durante una delle ultime volte in cui sono usciti prima che Miller morisse:

“We just listened to it in silence, and he just looked at me after, and he was like ‘Yes! Yes!’. I probably wouldn’t have [put the song] on the album otherwise”

Intanto ieri il nostro Mac ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo dal suo prossimo album dal titolo On The Square, accompagnandolo a un video piuttosto bizzarro in cui ha le sembianze di un maiale.