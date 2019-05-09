Flying Lotus e Anderson .Paak insieme nella nuova traccia More

Un paio di settimane fa Flying Lotus ha pubblicato due tracce dal nuovo album Flamagra la cui uscita è prevista per il 24 maggio.

Oggi possiamo ascoltare addirittura un nuovo singolo dal titolo More, in collaborazione con Anderson .Paak.

Leggi un po’ cosa dice FlyLo a Zane Lowe su come è nata la traccia.

“We started this song about six years ago. Pretty much, like right away. It was early, it was early. You know, but I didn’t have a project yet and it was like in the very beginning when I was starting to work on my new stuff. So the song has been, it’s been around but it hadn’t been finished. It was a good demo. It was a good demo for a long time. And we were like, ‘we’ve gotta finish the song.’ He kept asking me, anytime I ran into him, ‘Aye, man, you finished the song, man?’ and it was, you know, we knew then it was a good track. We’ve been talking about it for forever. When is our shit going to drop? When it our… Well, soon, soon. So I’m glad it’s out. It’s done.”