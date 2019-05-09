Facile farsi incantare dalla magia dei Vanishing Twin

Il 7 giugno esce per Fire Records The Age Of Immunology, nuovo album della band inglese Vanishing Twin composta dal songwriter e polistrumentista Cathy Lucas, la batterista Valentina Magaletti, il bassista Susumu Mukai, il chitarrista Phil MFU e il visual artist / film maker Elliott Arndt che suona anche il flauto e le percussioni.

Magician’s Success è il nuovo brano estratto dal loro disco ed è accompagnato da un video girato in 16mm con le animazioni in carta ad opera di Cathy Luca e Phil MFU: un piccolo gioiellino surrealista che offre uno spunto visivo a un brano ricco di influenze 60s che ci fa venire in mente i maestri italiani delle colonne sonore Morricone e Umiliani.

Prima di schiacciare play qui sotto, leggi cosa hanno da dirti i Vanishing sul video:

“We’re liberally mixing and remixing mythological characters and esoteric symbolism in a kind of ritual dance. Nods to the fathers of esoteric cinematography, Jodorovski and Kenneth Anger, as well as Rauschenberg’s Pelican and references to Vanishing Twin’s own world. Like the song, the video is an invitation to make more magic.”

Nel caso volessi beccarli in tour, eccoti le date

02 Jun: Ideal Trouble, Lafayette Anticipations, Paris, France

10 Jun: The Prince Albert, Brighton, UK

12 Jun: O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK w/ Stereolab

13 Jun: Giant Steps, London, UK

14 Jun: Soup Kitchen, Manchester, UK

27 Jul: Ilmiö Festival, Turku, Finland

31 Aug : Baignade Interdite, Toulouse, France