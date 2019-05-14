Ora puoi vedere le foto scattate da Frank Ocean al Met Gala 2019

Quest’anno Frank Ocean si è presentato al Met Gala indossando una felpa Prada in tessuto tecnico e portando con sé una fotocamera compatta con la quale si è fatto beccare a fotografare gli ospiti dell’evento.
L’artista era lì infatti, come nel 2017, in veste di fotoreporter per Vogue che ha finalmente pubblicato gli scatti di Ocean sulla rivista in una galleria in cui ci sono Lizzo, Kendall Jenner, Ezra Miller, Jared Leto, Gigi Hadid, Petra Collins e perfino i paparazzi.
View this post on Instagram
The #MetGala might be the most anticipated fashion happening of the year, but beyond the red carpet, the events inside the museum are largely hidden from view. Tap the link in our bio to get an intimate, insider’s view of the Met, as seen by @blonded. Above: #EzraMiller photographed by @blonded
Guarda la gallery completa.