Jacques Renault x Anything Goes: ascolta l’edit di Hit Me in The Rite Spot

Il Dj e producer di Brooklyn Jacques Renault, che ha il nome di un personaggio di Twin Peaks, è, in realtà, un grandissimo appassionato di italo-disco e rarità 80s nonché protagonista di questo nuovo edit bomba targato Anything Goes, cucito sulla traccia Hit Me in The Rite Spot.

Lo ascolti qui sotto aspettando che arrivi il caldo tropicale.

“I bought this record in the East Village a long time ago and always

wanted to mess around with it. When Rollover spoke about their edit

series I immediately thought of it and how it might be a good fit. The

stars aligned and they thought so too“.